Puzzle of missing KU student found dead inside boyfriend’s house in Kahawa Wendani

A female student at Kenyatta University, who went missing last weekend, has been found dead in her boyfriend’s house in Kahawa Wendani, Kiambu County.

Victoria Muthoni Theuri, a Public Policy and Administration student, was last seen on Christmas Day.

On that day, she told her parents who live in the neighbouring Kahawa Sukari in Kiambu County that she was visiting her sister.

When she did not return home that evening, her parents called her sister to find out whether she would be spending the night at her place.

According to the police, her sister said she had not seen her. The parents decided to call her, but her phone was off.

When she failed to return home on Boxing Day with her phone still off, her parents reported the incident at Kahawa Sukari Police Station.

It has since emerged that she usually spent time at her boyfriend’s apartment at Alvo House before going home after school.

And while her family was looking for her, the residents of Alvo House started experiencing a foul smell from one of the apartments, which was locked.

Something rotten

“The man who lives there was not around and we found it odd that there was a bad smell coming out of the house. It smelt like something rotten inside the locked house,” said a neighbour.

The caretaker immediately reported the case at Kahawa Sukari Police Station.

Police went to the house on Thursday and broke the door with the help of welders. Victoria’s lifeless body was found in the sitting room with no visible injuries.

“She must have been dead for at least three days,” a police officer privy to the investigations said.

Victoria’s boyfriend, who had travelled to his rural home, was immediately traced and arrested. He was taken to the Ruiru sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for questioning.

The boyfriend told the police that he left Victoria in his house on Christmas Day and travelled to his parents’ home.

Police are now seeking to establish how the university student died.