KMTC student killed, body dumped next to Homa Bay prison

Detectives are investigating the Thursday night death of a second-year student at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Homa Bay town.

The student, identified as Austine Omondi, was killed by unknown people and his body dumped behind the GK prison in the town.

The clinical medicine student was hit with a blunt object in the head, police said.

Homa Bay sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) boss Monica Berege said the body also had bruises. Mr Omondi died as a result of excessive bleeding.

Semenya sub-location Assistant Chief Erick Odhiambo said a village elder told him on Friday morning that a body had been found on a road.

"I went to the scene and found a pool of blood. Police had picked up the body,” he said.

It was not clear what led to the death.

Investigators said the murder could have happened in the wee hours of the night.

Ms Berege said DCI officers had gone to the KMTC campus to trace the last moments of the student.

"We shall talk to his colleagues to tell us what he was doing before he died," she said.

Other people to be questioned are his neighbours at his off-campus residence.

At the crime scene, blood was still fresh on Friday morning.

There were no signs to show what items were used in murder.

Meanwhile, Mr Omondi’s KMTC peers thronged the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary to view the body.

Some of his classmates described Mr Omondi as a humble student.

"We are shocked by his death. Nobody could imagine that he could die at this age," one of them said.

In July last year, a female student from the same college was murdered in her house, in what was believed to have been a love triangle.

Students urged police to increase vigilance around the college.