Girl accused of killing to be held for 14 days

A Wang'uru court on Tuesday allowed police to continue holding a secondary school girl accused of stabbing her father to death for 14 days to enable detectives complete investigations.

The detectives will also have time to have the 17-year-old Form Two girl undergo mental assessment to establish whether she is fit to stand trial.

Principal Magistrate Miriam Mugure ordered the suspect be taken to Kianyaga Children's Home until November 9 when the matter will be mentioned.

The girl is alleged to have fatally attacked her father following a domestic quarrel at Ndindiruku in Kirinyaga County.

Mr Justus Mutiso, 34, was pronounced dead on arrival at Kimbimbi Sub-County hospital on Sunday night after he was stabbed in the chest.

Witnesses said what started as an attempt by Mr Mutiso to discipline his Form Two daughter over alleged bad behaviour turned tragic when he was instead struck dead.

Mr Mutiso arrived home at 10.30pm and found his wife Magdalene Muthoni had left for prayers at a nearby church.

He asked his daughter to serve him supper but she defied him, saying it was not one of her domestic duties.

This angered Mr Mutiso, who attempted to whip her.

The girl escaped and went to the church, some 500 metres from the family’s home, and reported the matter to her mother.

Ms Muthoni left the prayer meeting and returned home with her daughter and served her husband food.

Afterwards, Mr Mutiso accused his daughter of indiscipline and vowed to cane her.

He confronted her once again but in defence, the girl grabbed a kitchen knife and struck him in the left side of his chest, sending him to the floor.

Neighbours responding to a commotion found the man unconscious and rushed him to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on arrival.

Police acting on a tip-off rushed to the scene and arrested the girl, whom they locked up at the Wang'uru Police Station for questioning.

Mwea East police boss Daniel Kitavi said the case was being treated as a murder.

He said the student will face a capital charge once detectives complete their investigations.

"We are holding the girl following what transpired and she will be prosecuted," said Mr Kitavi.

Residents said the incident was an isolated one.

“When we heard that the girl had killed her father, we were shocked. In our village we have never had such a case and this is a unique one. We are still terrified," Veronica Wanja said.

Ms Muthoni said the dispute could have been resolved amicably.

"I had to abandon the prayers on receiving information that he required to be served supper. I rushed back home and did my duty as a wife but sadly what followed left me equally shocked," she said.

She said she never thought her daughter would have the audacity to take away the life of her own father.