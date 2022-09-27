Medical student murdered in Kitale

A 27-year-old medical student was on Monday afternoon found murdered in a forest within Kitale Township.

The lifeless body of the student, identified as Maurine Muchuma Shikuku, was found at around noon by locals, who were fetching firewood in Lions Forest, and alerted the police.

The deceased - a medical student attached at Kitale County referral hospital- was coming from night duty early morning when she met her death.

Confirming the incident, Endebess OCPD Mr James Odera, said the deceased died by strangulation.

"From the identification documents, she is a student of Kenyatta University attached to Kitale county referral hospital as an intern," said Mr Odera.

"She was found half naked with her trouser intact. Both of her legs were tied with a white dust coat, her hands tied with a student pullover and her next with her plaited hair and bra.

According to Mr Odera, there there was no sign of rape and police believe the deceased could have been killed by people known to her very well.





"We condemn the heinous act and promise to bring those behind the murder to justice. Currently, we have commenced investigation to establish the motive behind the death," added Mr Odera.

Handbag belonging to the deceased

Police recovered two SIM cards, an identification card, books and a handbag belonging to the deceased at the scene.

Most of her colleagues who visited the scene were able to identify her.

The OCPD appealed to the students to always use safer routes as they go for their studies, especially at night.

"We just want to urge the students to be using safer routes at night or early morning to avoid such cases. It's for their own safety," he said.

The body of the deceased was moved to Kitale County referral hospital mortuary.





The Lion forest has been a den of criminal activities and residents appealed to the security apparatus to beef up security.

Members of the public using the route have been mugged and had their valuables stolen or they got assaulted.