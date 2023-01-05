Suspect linked to murder of Karatina University student Phyllis Jeruto detained for 14 days

A security guard suspected of killing a first-year Karatina University student will be detained for 14 days to give the police more time to conclude their investigations.

Nakuru Chief Magistrate Isaac Orenge on Thursday ordered that Mr Ezra Kipkemei Kemboi be held at Nakuru Central Police Station.

"He will be detained until January 19 after which the police will be required to decide whether to charge or free the suspect," said Mr Orenge.

Mr Kipkemei is being investigated concerning the murder of Ms Phyllis Jepleting Jeruto whose decomposing body was found inside his house at Naka estate within Nakuru County.

Neighbours said the deceased was Kipkemei's girlfriend and had visited him on December 19.

Post-mortem investigations conducted on her body revealed that she died from strangulation.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday at Kobochoi estate in Nandi South by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations before he was transferred to Nakuru.

Police in their miscellaneous application before the court sought more time to carry out their investigations to establish Mr Kipkemei's involvement in the murder.

According to an Affidavit sworn by Police Constable David Kipkoros, the detectives are seeking to obtain a post-mortem report, conduct a police Identification parade, record witness statements as well as conduct a psychiatric assessment of the suspect.

Ms Jepleting was a first-year student at Karatina University pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Education.

Nakuru East DCI boss George Momanyi indicated that Mr Jepleting could have met her death five days before her body was discovered.