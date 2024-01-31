Police reconstruct slain Kabarak University student’s last moments

Detectives in Nakuru are reconstructing the last moments of Derrick Malumasa Sabuni, a third-year nursing student at Kabarak University, whose body was found with stab wounds near Kampi Ya Moto trading centre on Nakuru-Mogotio road.

A team of senior detectives visited the scene where the 23-year-old's body was found and collected forensic evidence to try and solve the case.

They are also investigating whether the deceased may have been facing an active threat to his life at the time of his death.

Three fourth-year students, who are reported to have been the last people to see the deceased, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Donnata Otieno, the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in Rongai, told Nation.Africa that the suspects had been taken into custody to assist with investigations and provide insight into the events leading to Sabuni's death.

According to Otieno, the suspects, who were in Sabuni's company before his death, claimed that they were attacked by two people.

“Their story does not corroborate the findings our investigations so far. They were presented in court under a miscellaneous application, but the court ordered they be released on cash bail since they are fourth-year students. We are continuing our investigations and they will be charged in a court of law," she said.

A detective involved in the case revealed that a revisit to the crime scene raised suspicions that Sabuni may have been stabbed elsewhere and his body dumped by the road.

Police said the lack of bloodstains or signs of a struggle at the scene suggested that the fatal incident took place elsewhere.

Sabuni's belongings were also missing from the scene, adding to the mystery surrounding his death.

The motive behind the murder remains unknown and investigators are working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Investigations have included a return visit to the bar where the deceased was last seen.

Fellow students at the campus expressed shock at their colleague’s death.