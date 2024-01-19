Revealed: Last moments of Nakuru doctor Laban Kiptoo

New CCTV footage has emerged showing the last moments of murdered Nakuru doctor Laban Kiptoo.

Key witnesses have also recounted their last interactions with him as Nairobi homicide detectives take over the investigation.

Dr Kiptoo's lifeless body was discovered in a ditch at Nakuru Referral and Teaching Hospital a week ago.

CCTV footage obtained by the Nation shows Kiptoo walking alone towards the hospital at 12:21am on Saturday after leaving an entertainment venue in the London area.

He then went to a liquor shop.

“He went to the roadside after noticing the liquor shop was closed. A boda boda rider came, they negotiated, but did not agree on the price and he (the rider) left. A few minutes later I saw him get on another motorcycle and they left,” said Emmanuel Cheruiyot, a security guard at the liquor shop.

Cheruiyot added that he had asked Kiptoo to use a motorcycle as the stretch he was on was notorious for muggings, especially at night.

Health workers from Nakuru County Referral Hospital demonstrate in Nakuru on January 15, 2024 over the killing of their colleague Laban Kiptoo whose body was found dumped in a trench at the facility.

The Nation also tracked down Dominic Yegon, a boda boda rider who dropped off the deceased at his destination.

Yegon said in an interview that Kiptoo had earlier refused his services outside a club where he was with other revellers.

Later, on his way home, a man walking past the ASK roundabout waved at him to stop. It was Kiptoo.

“He requested he be dropped at the Margaret Kenyatta Mother and Baby Wing inside the hospital. At the gate, there were security guards. They did not stop us to ask where we were going [even though] they do not allow motorbikes past the gate," Yegon said.

He (Kiptoo) requested I drop him near the maternity wing, saying that he was okay. He was drunk but he managed to pay the fare and I left,” the boda boda rider further said.

Police try to calm down health workers from Nakuru County Referral Hospital who staged a demonstration outside Governor Susan Kihika's office in Nakuru City on January 15, 2024 over the killing of their colleague Laban Kiptoo.

“I left him heading towards the maternity wing. I do not know if he changed direction. I later learnt that the client I had dropped off that night was no more when I was called by the DCI to record a statement.”

Dr Stephen Obiero, Kiptoo's close friend, described him as humble, hardworking and passionate about reproductive health. They had been friends for over seven years, since their first year as students at Egerton University.

Obiero highlighted his friend's academic excellence and their shared support for the same football team.

“He was a sharp student; Kiptoo was among the top five students in our class. When he graduated, he got a distinction. We were able to get the same institution for our internship,” he said.

Despite initial suspicions that he had fallen due to intoxication, a post-mortem conducted by Dr Titus Ngulungu found that he died of asphyxia caused by manual strangulation.