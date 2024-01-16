Party before death: Dr Laban Kiptoo's last moments

More than 10 people have recorded statements with police as investigations into the death of Dr Laban Kiptoo, the intern doctor who was found dead at the Nakuru County Referral and Teaching Hospital on Saturday, continue.

Detectives say they have narrowed down to forensic investigations as they continue to piece together clues in the hopes of cracking the puzzle of the 26-year-old medic’s killing.

Dr Kiptoo's body was discovered near the hospital’s Margaret Kenyatta Mother-Baby Maternity wing at 7am by the hospital’s security guards, sparking fear among his colleagues.

A portrait of the late Laban Kiptoo Langat who was an intern physician at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

Nakuru West Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Charles Kamau on Tuesday disclosed to Nation.Afirca that among those who provided statements are individuals last seen with the doctor on Friday night at a club within London area.

Security guards on duty at the hospital during the incident, the club owner where Dr Kiptoo was last seen, and some of his colleagues have been questioned, according to Mr Kamau.

The deceased was last seen at the club on Friday night with five fellow interns, and detectives have extracted CCTV footage from the club for analysis.

Sarah Rono, the mother of Laban Kiptoo, speaks to the media at Nakuru Level Five Hospital on January 14, 2024. Photo credit: Mercy Koskei | Nation Media Group

In the footage, detectives say, Dr Kiptoo partied with his friends for an hour before he appeared alone at around 11pm after his colleagues left him there.

Detectives are now pursuing what could have happened to the deceased between the time he left the club to being found dead the following morning.

This is the basis of what has become a homicide investigation after a postmortem revealed that Dr Kiptoo was strangled to death.

"We do not have any suspect we can say did it," said Mr Kamau.

Dr Laban Kiptoo, was a graduate of Medicine and Surgery from Egerton University. Photo credit: Courtesy

“We are still deep into investigations. So far, we do not have any indications of foul play in the mysterious death. We hope the investigations we are currently conducting will unravel the mysterious death," said Mr Kamau.

A postmortem conducted by government pathologist Titus Ngulungu revealed that he died from manual strangulation as injuries were found on his neck, head, abdomen, wrists, and lips— ruling out the possibility of drowning, as he was discovered in a trench.

Colleagues at the hospital, led by the nurses' union chairperson Rose Masta, held a peaceful protest on Monday, demanding a comprehensive inquiry.

Operations at the hospital were paralysed as they called for speedy investigations, vowing to down tools until they receive answers regarding their colleague's death.

Ms Masta urged the county government to enhance security within the hospital, calling for the installation of adequate lighting and CCTV cameras.

Health workers from Nakuru Level Five Hospital demonstrate following the mysterious death of their colleague at the facility. Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi | Nation Media Group

She emphasized the dedication of Dr Kiptoo, who often worked extra hours at the maternity wing, and expressed concerns about the safety of medical staff.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) echoed the call for swift investigations and emphasized the need for heightened security measures within health facilities.

"We implore the relevant authorities to expedite the process, ensuring that justice is served swiftly," MPDU Secretary-General Davji Atellah said.

"The union will not tolerate any compromise in the security of our doctors and medical interns."