Decomposing body of Nandi doctor found in a swamp

Police suspect the doctor drowned while crossing the river.

By  Tom Matoke

A Nandi doctor who was reported missing two weeks ago has been found dead. 

The decomposing body of  Dr Caleb Tanui, a gynaecologist, was found in a swamp near Kingwal River in Nandi County during a search by relatives and police.

Police suspect Dr Tanui drowned while trying to cross the river. 

A post-mortem exam did not find any signs of injury or strangulation on his body. .

Nandi central police Commander Doris Chemosi said samples were taken to the government chemist for further investigation.

The former student of Mang’u High School was described by relatives as a brilliant and social person.

He previously worked in Kericho County  and was transferred to Narok County where he worked until at the time of his death.

