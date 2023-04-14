Decomposing body of Nandi doctor found in a swamp

A Nandi doctor who was reported missing two weeks ago has been found dead.

The decomposing body of Dr Caleb Tanui, a gynaecologist, was found in a swamp near Kingwal River in Nandi County during a search by relatives and police.

Police suspect Dr Tanui drowned while trying to cross the river.

A post-mortem exam did not find any signs of injury or strangulation on his body. .

Nandi central police Commander Doris Chemosi said samples were taken to the government chemist for further investigation.

The former student of Mang’u High School was described by relatives as a brilliant and social person.