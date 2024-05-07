After tragedy, everyone leaves: Mai Mahiu victims come to terms with new reality

John Mbugua, a survivor of the Mai Mahiu tragedy is comforted by a counsellor and other women at PBB prayer centre on May 6, 2024. Death toll now stands at 59. 

Photo credit: Boniface Mwangi| Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The attention of the country has turned to other flood-hit areas and things, leaving the victims and other residents to grapple with the aftermath in solitude.
  • But for the victims of the tragedy, it will be long before anything feels normal.

