Scary severed goat head parcel preceded businessman’s murder in Parklands

The family of a businessman who was killed by gunmen outside the gate of his home in Nairobi's Parklands estate on Tuesday, September 24, had received death threats a week before his murder.

Sagar Panara, 36, was shot by two gunmen who were on a motorbike at around 9pm on Tuesday as he was about to enter his home on Kusi lane.

His assailants appeared to have been trailing Panara as he drove home from a business meeting at a member’s club in Nairobi.

On Wednesday, September 25, police sources told Nation.Africa that a relative of Panara's had a chilling package - a severed goat's head - delivered to his office in Nairobi seven days before his murder.

A source close to the family told Nation.Africa that the Panara family was embroiled in a land tussle with some individuals who want a prime property in Narok.

“The family has a piece of land in Narok which is being targeted by some land grabbers, “the officials said.

After shooting Panara, his assailants then placed leaflets next to his body purporting to send a warning for his murder.

Panara was confirmed dead at the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi where he was rushed after the shooting.

The motive for the killing of the manager of an IT solutions company was not immediately clear, although leaflets left by the gunmen suggested the killing was linked to a land dispute.

He had held this managerial position for the last 14 years, according to the details published on the company website.

At the Aga Khan hospital, doctors said Panara had a bullet wound just below the neck.

At the scene of the shooting, police recovered two spent cartridges.

Detectives from Gigiri Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who visited the scene said the leaflets, some of which had placed around his neck, had a warning that pointed to some land wrangles in Narok.

“One Panara down,” read the leaflets. “Vacate Narok land… Narok land belongs to Maasai,” the leaflets warned.

On Wednesday, forensic investigators from the Nairobi area DCI and Gigiri DCI combed the scene for clues into the murder.

The investigators surveyed the area for CCTV cameras that might have captured events in the area at the time of the shooting.

An investigator familiar with the investigation told Nation.Africa the police had not identified any suspects yet.

The detective also said that the investigations was focusing on several theories as the motives for the murder.

One of the theories that the DCI is pursuing is that Panara could have been involved in a land dispute.

“We are speaking to the family to establish if there was any controversy as the leaflets suggest, “said the investigator.

Another theory that the police are looking into is that there could be another motive for the murder of Panara but the assailants were using the leaflets to divert attention.



