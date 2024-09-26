Businessman shot dead in Parklands, gunmen leave leaflets stating motive

A businessman was killed by gunmen outside the gate to his house in Nairobi’s Parklands estate on Tuesday night.

Sagar Panara, 36, was shot by the two gunmen who were on a motorbike and who appeared to have been trailing him.

The attack happened around 9pm as Panara was about to enter his home on Kusi lane in Parklands.

His assailants then placed leaflets next to his body purporting to send a warning for his murder.

Panara was confirmed dead at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi where he was rushed after the shooting.

The motive of the killing of the manager at an IT solution firm was not immediately clear, although the leaflets left by the gunmen suggested the killing was linked to a land dispute.

Detectives from Gigiri Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who visited the scene said the leaflets, some of which had been placed around the victim's neck, had a warning that pointed to some land wrangles in Narok.

“One Panara down,” read the leaflets. “Vacate Narok land… Narok land belongs to Maasai.”

The deceased had held this managerial position for the last 14 years, according to the details published on the company website.

Panara is said to have been returning home after a business meeting at a member’s club in Nairobi.

Doctors at Aga Khan Hospital, said Panara had a bullet wound just below the neck.

Police recovered two spent cartridges at the scene of the shooting.

On Wednesday, forensic investigators from the Nairobi area DCI and Gigiri DCI combed the scene for clues on the murder.

The investigators surveyed the area for CCTV cameras that could have captured the events around the area at the time of the shooting.

A detective familiar with the investigation told Nation.Africa that no suspects had been identified yet.

The detective also said that investigations were focusing on several theories as the motives for the murder.

One of the theories that the DCI is pursuing is that Panara could have been involved in a land dispute.

“We are speaking to the family to establish if there was any controversy as the leaflets suggest," said the detective.