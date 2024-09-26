Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access
Sagar Panara

Businessman shot dead in Parklands, gunmen leave leaflets stating motive

Scroll down to read the article

Sagar Panara, 36, who was shot dead by gunmen at Parklands in Nairobi on September 24, 2024.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Kamore Maina

Nation Media Group

A businessman was killed by gunmen outside the gate to his house in Nairobi’s Parklands estate on Tuesday night.

Sagar Panara, 36, was shot by the two gunmen who were on a motorbike and who appeared to have been trailing him.

The attack happened around 9pm as Panara was about to enter his home on Kusi lane in Parklands. 

His assailants then placed leaflets next to his body purporting to send a warning for his murder.  

Panara was confirmed dead at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi where he was rushed after the shooting.

Read: Driver: How I drove bus in hail of bullets in Moyale attack

The motive of the killing of the manager at an IT solution firm was not immediately clear, although the leaflets left by the gunmen suggested the killing was linked to a land dispute.  

Detectives from Gigiri Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who visited the scene said the leaflets, some of which had been placed around the victim's neck, had a warning that pointed to some land wrangles in Narok.

“One Panara down,” read the leaflets. “Vacate Narok land… Narok land belongs to Maasai.”

The deceased had held this managerial position for the last 14 years, according to the details published on the company website.

Read: For magistrates and judges, danger always lurks in the shadows

Panara is said to have been returning home after a business meeting at a member’s club in Nairobi.

Doctors at Aga Khan Hospital, said Panara had a bullet wound just below the neck.

Police recovered two spent cartridges at the scene of the shooting. 

On Wednesday, forensic investigators from the Nairobi area DCI and Gigiri DCI combed the scene for clues on the murder. 

The investigators surveyed the area for CCTV cameras that could have captured the events around the area at the time of the shooting.

Read: Stephen Lelei: The life of a good bad police officer

A detective familiar with the investigation told Nation.Africa that no suspects had been identified yet. 

The detective also said that investigations were focusing on several theories as the motives for the murder.

One of the theories that the DCI is pursuing is that Panara could have been involved in a land dispute.

“We are speaking to the family to establish if there was any controversy as the leaflets suggest," said the detective.

Another theory that the police are looking into is that there could be another motive for Panara's murder but the assailants used the leaflets to divert the attention of investigators.

[email protected]

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Onyango-Obbo: Gachagua vs Ruto: A chief is a chief

    Ruto and Gachagua

  2. PREMIUM Angola notebook: Here is why Luanda expensive place in Africa

  3. PREMIUM Ruto allies reap big in Sh106bn UHC deals

    William Ruto

  4. PREMIUM Laikipia family’s 30-day search for missing father ends in bones find

    Mzee Joseph Ndegwa