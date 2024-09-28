Shock as Form Four student at Sironga Girls ‘jumps to her death’

Shock and grief struck Sironga Girls' High School in Nyamira County after a Form Four student reportedly died by suicide.

The student, who was among those preparing to sit their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) next month, is reported to have jumped from the third floor of the school's administration block.

The incident which happened on Saturday at 5am plunged the only national girls' school in Nyamira County into grief as students and teachers struggled to come to terms with the tragedy.

People living in the neighbourhood of the school were also curious to know more about the incident.

School Principal Jane Nyanumba said the KCSE candidate jumped from the building when the rest of the girls were preparing to begin the day.

“The girls were preparing to start the day when the student jumped from the building. She was injured and we rushed her to Nyamira County Referral Hospital where she was pronounced dead,” said Mr Nyanumba.

It remains unclear why the student took her life.

Security officers from Nyamira County camped at the school for the better part of Saturday as investigations commenced.

The principal said the girl was in her usual mood and had shown no signs of distress.

“She was okay and even slept well. We are shocked. The incident is very disturbing to the entire school,” said Ms Nyanumba, noting that the student was often quiet.

Nyamira South Deputy County Commissioner Florence Obunga said she was informed of the incident by the school principal at 6.30 am.

“We were told that the girl had tried to commit suicide and had been taken to the hospital. We went there with the sub county security team. She had sustained injuries to the head,” said Ms Obunga.

“We later went to the school and broke the news of her demise to the rest of the girls. They are very devastated,” she added.

The administrator said police have started investigations and informed the girl's parents about her demise.

“Despite the school having a strong counselling department, it is sad that she did not share with anyone. She used to keep to herself,” said Ms Obunga.

Meanwhile, West Mugirango MP Steve Mogaka has asked investigating agencies to establish the cause of the student's demise so that similar incidents can be averted in the future.

“Mental health has become a leading killer disease and through Parliament, I will ensure that I draft a motion for counselling lessons to be included in the curriculum to reduce the suicide cases among the youth,” said Mr Mogaka.