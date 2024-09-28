Eric Omondi’s confession on famous Kisumu site visit exposes tourism circuit gaps

On Thursday evening, a confession by East Africa self-proclaimed King of comedy Eric Omondi at a gala dinner in Kisumu not only shocked guests who thronged the colorful event, but also pointed to the gaps the tourism industry has to plug to generate more revenue.

The comedian revealed that despite being born and bred in Kisumu, he was visiting Kit Mikayi, one of the iconic and most advertised tourist attraction sites in home county, for the first time.

"It is really a shame that it took Kenya Tourism Board to take me to visit Kit Mikayi yet I am born and bred in Kisumu. I had to come all the way from Nairobi to visit this site," said Mr Omondi.

The same was the case for many locals, including prominent personalities, who admitted that many have not giving domestic tourism priority, therefore denying the country much needed revenue from the industry.

Kisumu played host to the Kenya Tourism Week celebrations, which culminated in World Tourism Day.

The celebrations were marked with events, activations and showcases of Kisumu's unique tourist attractions, including visits to Ndere Island, tree planting at Kajulu Hills, fashion shows, programs championed by the youth which included street art and hackathon that showcased skills and innovations.

There was also boat racing, workshops, tourism excellence awards and the launch of the nine tourism circuits in the country and in light of commemorating this year’s World Tourism Day, the Government also approved free entry to national parks and reserves.

However, the week-long tour of Kisumu by guests from the ministry, influencers, journalists and elected leaders revealed gaps and untapped potential in the western region tourism circuit, as the national government embarks on an ambitious project to connect Maasai Mara to the attraction sites in the Lake Region.

There was a concern that locals were not touring tourist sites enough and counties had also not done enough to map out and mark their sites.

“We want to work with the counties to map out, document and carry out a rigorous marketing of tourist attraction sites including islands on Lake Victoria to unearth the hidden touristic gems in the Lake Region Economic Bloc counties and the entire western circuit,” said Mr John Ololtuaa, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism.

There are also plans to improve the infrastructure which involves roads and use of water buses connecting the counties through Homa Bay, Kisii and Migori and position the region not only as a prime leisure destination but also as a hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).

“We want to see how to connect the western circuit, particularly Kisumu and Homa Bay to the Maasai Mara. Maasai Mara to Homa Bay is a very short distance so that after enjoying the wildlife and big five in Mara, they can come and enjoy the water sports too in Lake Victoria,” said Mr Ololtuaa.

Speaking during the launch of United Nations Tourism week Gala dinner event in Kisumu, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Ms Rebecca Miano said Kenya's tourism offering is set to expand with the unveiling of nine regional circuits marking a renewed focus on domestic tourism under the "Tembea Kenya" initiative.

The nine circuits span all 47 counties and include the Nairobi Circuit, Central Kenya Circuit, Coastal Circuit, Northern Circuit, Western Circuit, Southern Circuit, North Rift Circuit, South Rift Circuit, and Eastern Circuit.

Each circuit highlights some of the most iconic attractions within its region, supporting the Ministry’s efforts to diversify and enhance the visitor experience

The newly unveiled circuits are part of the ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife to re-image tourist experiences by showcasing hidden gems aimed at boasting both domestic and international travel.

According to the CS, the circuits are designated to invigorate Kenya's tourism industry catering to current demands and emerging trends while aligning with conservation priorities.

Ms Miano further noted that the Ministry will invest in targeted marketing campaigns to popularize the circuits as part of the broader Tembea Kenya agenda, which remains the flagship program for boosting domestic tourism.

“These tourism circuits will offer a holistic and immersive experience, taking visitors on a journey through Kenya's diverse attractions. We have incorporated emerging niches such as adventure, sports, culture, eco-tourism, wellness tourism, and other segments. Every region has a unique reason to visit and we encourage travelers to savor the diverse experiences," said CS Miano.

Narok Governor Ole Ntutu, who is also the Chair of the Council of Governors’ Tourism and Wildlife Committee, called for increased government allocation to tourism.

“Tourism, if well harnessed, could become the largest contributor to the GDP and a major source of employment for the youth which is one of the government's key agendas,” Ole Ntutu said.

He pledged his full support for the marketing of the circuits, which he believes will enable Kenya to showcase its immense tourism potential. He reiterated that he would champion the prioritization of tourism by all counties as part of tapping into the circuits that cut across counties.