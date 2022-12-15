Girlfriends to testify against man suspected of stealing shoes from one and gifting the other

A man who allegedly stole his lover’s laptop and shoes and gifted the shoes to his other girlfriend was charged with theft.

Ryan Lusalishi is accused of stealing a laptop worth Sh25,000, a bag and a pair of shoes belonging to Elizabeth Okumu in Nairobi between November 7 and 8 this year.

Lusalishi is also facing an additional charge of conveying suspected stolen property contrary to Section 323 of the Penal Code, where he is accused of having a bag and a pair of shoes suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained at the time of his arrest.

Ms Okumu returned to her house from work only to find some items rearranged.

She checked and found out that the laptop, a pair of shoes, a bag and a Kenya Commercial Bank ATM card were missing.

She remembered that during the day, she had received a text of a failed transaction for a wrong PIN and concluded that someone was trying to use her ATM card which was also missing.

Ms Okumu suspected it was her boyfriend and reported the matter to the police later.

She inquired from her neighbours and the caretaker but none had seen anyone opening her house.

Lusalishi’s other girlfriend told police during investigations that he returned home with the items and gifted her the shoes which were not her size.

Lusalishi was arrested and the bag and the shoes were found in his house.

The accused person denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Gathogo Sogomo of Makadara Law Courts.

His two girlfriends are listed as witnesses against him.

He was released on a surety bond of Sh50,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh30,000.