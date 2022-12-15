Fishmonger by day, gangster by night: Naivasha most wanted criminal arrested

He has severally managed to escape the police dragnet and disappear into the thin air before his arrest on Sunday evening.

Described as a hardcore criminal with a knack for evading security officers, the robbery with violence suspect nicknamed Natangui had terrorised Naivasha residents at will.

“Ametusumbua sana (he has been a big headache) …” said the Naivasha sub-county deputy police commander Samuel Kiplong.

Going by several pseudo-names, the police are in the process of establishing his true identity.

“When he was arrested on Sunday, Natangui gave us his father’s name instead of his real identity,” added Mr Kiplong.

The deputy police boss said before the suspect’s cover was blown, he was masquerading as a fishmonger in Lake Naivasha.

“He disappeared immediately after establishing he was in police radar before resurfacing and has masterminded several robberies, including the theft of church equipment,” revealed Mr Kiplong.

His gang members raided Mirera PCEA church and carted away newly acquired equipment valued at Sh900,000 after drilling a hole through the concrete wall.

“We had to hire equipment to conduct a major service a week later,” said the chairman of the Church, John Kinyanjui.

He said the Natangui-led gang had clearly studied the House of God set-up, managing to break into the strong room where the equipment was kept.

Later the gang went on a robbery spree, breaking into several homes, and stealing gas cylinders, fridges, cooking oil, sugar and other valuables.

The latest robbery occurred last Friday when the gang broke into a shop in Karagita area and stole electronic goods worth Sh 850,000 before their proverbial 40 days came to an end.

Those aware of the Natangui wayward ways were too intimidated to speak for fear of reprisals, with the suspect being described as “cold-hearted.”

“Some of the people assisting us with investigations were aware of Natangui's robbery activities but dared not to speak out,” said Mr Kiplong.

He linked the suspect to gunpoint robberies within Naivasha and also actively engaged in poaching activities while

operating in the lake.

“He was a law unto himself…we are happy that we have finally managed to catch up with him,” Mr Kiplong admitted.

He said the gang members will be arraigned in court for a miscellaneous application, with the police seeking more days to continue holding the suspects.

“We want to firm up our case before formally charging them in court,” added the deputy police boss.