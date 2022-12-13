Police recover stolen Sh800,000 electronics, arrest 6 suspects

Police in Naivasha have arrested six hardcore criminals and recovered electronic goods and other assorted items estimated to be valued at Sh800,000.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers raided a house in the sprawling Karagita estate and pounced on four of the suspects as they distributed the stolen items amongst themselves.

According to the sub-county deputy police commander Samuel Kiplong, the four suspects took them to a shop in the crime area of Kasarani where the other two were picked up.

“The four had been on our radar for a while, including their notorious ring leader who sneaked back to Naivasha after months of hiding,” he told journalists.

He said the six have mostly been targeting electronic shops with the latest victim having lost items valued at Sh850,000.

“Some of the items worth Sh350,000 stolen from the trader last Friday are among the goods we recovered on Sunday evening,” added Mr Kiplong.

He revealed that the same gang had raided Mirera PCEA church two weeks ago and stole musical equipment with an estimated value of Sh900,000.

Three sound speakers carted from the religious house were recovered from the suspects.

Concrete wall

The church’s chairman John Kinyanjui said the thugs gained entry into the church after drilling a hole through the concrete wall.

“We recently required the expensive items and it seems the thugs had prior knowledge of the prized equipment before they struck," he said.

Mr Kinyanjui said he learnt of the theft through a caretaker manning the church compound after the daring robbery.

Mr Kiplong said they were trailing several suspects still at large as he thanked the members of the public for volunteering information that led to the arrest of the six.

The deputy police boss said the thugs have been using stolen motorcycles to ferry the stolen items, revealing they were able to recover two of the bikes.