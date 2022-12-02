Mchele babe: Woman in court for spiking man's drink, robbing him

A woman who allegedly stole a mobile phone and cash from a man she had met at a popular nightclub in Nairobi city centre after allegedly spiking his drink was charged with theft.

At Makadara Law Courts, Ms Rahab Wanjiru is accused of stealing a mobile phone worth Sh29,500 and cash Sh1,500 from Simon Mwai Kimiri on Tom Mboya Street on November 18 this year.

Mr Kimiri had met Ms Wanjiru at the Eureka Lounge along Tom Mboya Street where he had gone for a meal and a few drinks at around 3am.

The complainant had spotted Ms Wanjiru seated alone at a nearby table and invited her to join him at his table. He ordered food and drinks for her.

After they finished the food and drinks, they went to look for accommodation outside the restaurant and ended up at a lodging on River Road.

They booked a room and entered but Ms Wanjiru reportedly told Mr Kimiri that she wanted more beer.

The two went out and Mr Kimiri bought one more beer and they returned to their room.

Became unconscious

Mr Kimiri went to the bathroom and upon return, she found that Ms Wanjiru had served the beer in two plastic cups also known as tumblers. They took the drink after which he became unconscious.

He was woken up the next day by the room attendant at around 3pm.

He found his mobile phone and the cash missing. Mr Kimiri reported the matter at the Kamukunji police station.

On November 29, he returned to the Eureka Lounge at around 3am and found the accused person there.

He alerted police officers on patrol in the area and Ms Wanjiru was arrested and escorted to Kamukunji police station.

Ms Wanjiru denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi.