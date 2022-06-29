Police pursue woman who drugged man, stole Sh150,000 during safari rally

Police are tracking down a woman who defrauded her new-found lover of Sh150,000 after a drinking spree during the World Rally Championship event in Naivasha.

The man, said to be in his early 40s, walked to the Naivasha police station Tuesday morning to report the matter after being left unconscious in a room for almost 12 hours.

Investigators involved in the case said the two met on Saturday during the global event and exchanged telephone contacts, before linking up in the evening.

“They went to a local joint within South Lake Road, took a few rounds of beer, before moving to Naivasha town to continue with their merry making,” said the investigator.

They later retired in a room in the outskirts of Naivasha where the man was drugged and the money withdrawn from his personal accounts.

Victim knows little about her

“The woman is still at large but we are pursuing her. Apart from the phone contact the victim knows little about her,” added the officers.

In yet another incident, police managed to recover Sh100,000 stolen from a man by a “mchele queen”.

Police patrolling the Moi South Lake road got suspicious after spotting the woman hurrying to leave one of the lodgings.

“She was stopped and taken back to the room where her client was dead asleep. The victim had Sh500,000 inside the locker but the woman insisted that she just needed Sh100,000 for her “services,” said officer privy to the arrest.

With the motorsport competition having concluded on Sunday, two drugging cases have been reported at the Naivasha police station.

At the same time, investigators have arrested a woman linked to the drink-spiking gang. She was arrested on Tuesday following months of tracking her down.