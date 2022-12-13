Man busted after defiling three minors inside Nairobi lodging

Police in Nairobi have arrested a man who booked a lodging in Kamkunji where he allegedly defiled three minors.

According to a police report, the man at the weekend allegedly booked a room in one of the hotels within the city where he assaulted and sexually abused the three minors all aged 17.

Police said the man’s cover was blown after the three minors informed a hotel attendant of what was going on in the room.

“At 4:30am, Ms Juliana Wanjiku, the hotel attendant reported that there was a defilement incident, which had taken place at the said hotel room number 401. Police rushed to the scene where they found the three juveniles who were identified as E.A.T, J.W.H and M.W.C,” the police report read in part.

The police thereafter arrested the suspect who appeared to be drunk and locked him at the Kamkunji police station.

The minors were also taken to the hospital for medical checkups.

Arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts

Police are seeking to establish how the minors left their homes and ended up in the company of the suspect who had spent the better part of the day drinking alcohol.

The suspect is due to be arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts.

Meanwhile, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are investigating an incident where a human skeleton was found in a bush in Runda.

According to a police report, the human skeleton was discovered by two men who said they stumbled on it while clearing the bush near a hospital.