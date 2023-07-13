CS Murkomen: Taxpayers to bear Sh700m damage on Nairobi Expressway, Madaraka Railway

The government has estimated the loss arising from the destructions on both the Nairobi Expressway and the Makadara Railway Station at Sh700 million, following Wednesday's demonstrations that escalated into acts of violence and vandalism.

The estimations shed light on the extent of the destruction caused on sections of Nairobi's 27-kilometre four-lane carriageway.

However, this compensation will come directly from the taxpayers' coffers, adding an additional weight to the already economically-strained citizens.

Transport Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen speaking Thursday said the vandals caused Sh700 million ($5 million) damage on Nairobi Expressway and Railway and will be recovered from the organisers of the demos.

“We witnessed anarchy, well organised and orchestrated attack on roads and infrastructure. The ministry is disappointed in the actions (of the demonstrators),” said the CS after assessing the extent of the damages on the facility.

The Wednesday protests left a trail of destruction in its wake. The stretch between Syokimau Toll Station and Mlolongo Toll Station bore the brunt of the damages.

The CCTV cameras, toll booths, the computers, were stolen. Rails and iron fences that separate the ExpressWay from Mombasa Road were destroyed. So were the flower pots lining the facility.

As Mlolongo grapples with the aftermath of the protests, its residents are left with mixed emotions. The destructive actions of a few have inflicted a heavy financial toll on the entire nation, with the burden ultimately falling upon the shoulders of the taxpayers.

The vandalised facility is yet to fully resume operations, with the Moja ExpressWay Company announcing that three toll stations –Mlolongo, Syokimau and SGR – will remain closed.

“For your safety, we urge all motorists plying the Westlands-Mlolongo route to exit at JKIA and Mlolongo-Westlands bound motorists to safely access the Nairobi ExpressWay from JKIA Toll Station, the company said yesterday in a statement.

CS Murkomen while likening the actions of the demonstrators who meted their frustrations on the facility to acts of “terrorism” said more than 50 people had been arrested by Thursday.

He emphasised the government's commitment to holding those responsible accountable and ensuring that the funds needed for repairs would be recovered. Efforts to identify and apprehend the perpetrators, he said, are already underway.

Law enforcement agencies are analysing surveillance footage and witness testimonies to gather evidence that will assist in bringing the vandals to justice, he added.

“The stations are badly damaged. The extent of the damage can be estimated at $5 million. The people of Kenya are going to pay for this damage,” Mr Murkomen said.

“We've come here to assure the investors that we'll do what's humanly possible to bring to book everyone involved. We will make sure that all those who organised the actions are going to personally pay. We will arrest and charge everyone involved. The President and Cabinet will do everything to ensure this behaviour is brought to an end,” he added.

The government, CS Murkomen said, will continue with infrastructure development but will also jealously guard the infrastructures in places.

He warned that the consequences of the destruction will be dire as the government will be lethal in dealing with the destructors going forward and pledged support for the police officers securing the transport infrastructures.

The police officers have always been accused by the opposition for the mayhem that is usually witnessed in the anti-government protests.