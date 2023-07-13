Section of Nairobi Expressway closed for repairs

The Moja Expressway Company has announced that three toll plazas will remain closed following Wednesday's anti-government protests.

In an update on Thursday, the company said motorists will not be able to access the Mlolongo, Syokimau and SGR toll stations as they remain closed.

"For your safety, we urge all motorists plying the Westlands-Mlolongo route to exit JKIA and Mlolongo-Westlands bound motorists to safely access the Nairobi Expressway from the JKIA Toll Station," read a statement from Moja Expressway.

Moja Expressway urged motorists to be patient as it restores the road to its original state before the vandalism.

It also said that security would be increased before the road resumed operations.

The company, which manages the expressway, urged motorists to avoid using the modern route, especially those heading towards Mlolongo.

"For your safety, we urge all motorists plying the Westlands-Mlolongo route to exit from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Mlolongo-Westlands bound motorists can safely join the road from the JKIA toll station.

Mlolongo was one of the most violent regions during the opposition's anti-government protests.

At least three people were seriously injured during the chaos in the area, while the Nairobi Expressway was damaged to an unknown extent.

The Moja Expressway Company acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure and assured the public that efforts were being made to address the situation promptly.