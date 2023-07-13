CS Murkomen allows matatus back on Nairobi Expressway

The government has lifted the suspension of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) from using the Nairobi Expressway.

PSVs carrying more than seven passengers were banned from using the Nairobi Expressway a year ago following safety incidents and road carnage.

In one of the incidents, an Embassava Sacco minibus sped into the toll gate at Mlolongo entry, smashing into others on the line.

On Thursday Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced that the temporary suspension "proved successful with PSVs taking the necessary steps to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and adhere to set rules and regulations."

The lifting comes a day after chaos rocked Mombasa Road and the expressway, which was vandalised at Mlolongo during anti-government protests called by the opposition.

The Chinese-built Nairobi Expressway stretches from the western side of the city to the south-eastern edge of the metropolis and reportedly carries an average of 50,000 vehicles a day.

The Sh87 billion, 27.1-kilometre road was financed and built by the China Road and Bridge Corporation under a public-private partnership model.

The Nairobi Expressway has 10 interchanges and includes the SGR terminus at JKIA, Eastern Bypass, Southern Bypass and Enterprise Road.