Kenya Railways suspends commuter train services on Syokimau-Lukenya route over goons attack

Kenya Railways (KR) has announced the temporary suspension of train services along the Syokimau and Lukenya routes following escalating security concerns and consistent attacks on trains passing through Mukuru kwa Njenga.

KR in a statement on Thursday highlighted two incidents where unknown goons attacked trains, endangering the lives of passengers.

According to KR, rowdy individuals have been barricading rail tracks and pelting stones at trains, posing a serious risk to the safety of passengers and staff.

“We wish to inform our customers and the general public that we have suspended train services along the Syokimau and Lukenya route. This is due to the volatile security situation arising from consistent attacks on our trains passing through Mukuru kwa Njenga, by rowdy individuals who are barricading rail tracks and stoning the train,” the statement read in part.

It highlighted two recent incidents where the Lukenya bound train fell victim to an attack at 6pm, followed by another incident earlier today morning, where a train carrying 520 pupils was attacked at 11am.

In a bid to secure the safety and well-being of its passengers, the services have been temporarily halted along the route.

However, Kenya Railways has indicated that normal train services will resume as soon as possible.

The route was launched in April 2021 with the train service starting its journey from Lukenya, Athi River Sub-county, where a station was commissioned and provides commuter services between the capital and new locations in Machakos and Kajiado.

The service has stops at Makadara, Imara Daima, Mlolongo, and Kitengela with the first train departing the area as early as 5:45am with an expected arrival time of 7:40am.