Meru Deputy Governor: I resisted pressure to betray Kawira Mwanganza

Meru Deputy Governor Mutuma M'Ethingia says he fought off pressure by a section of leaders to turn tables on Governor Kawira Mwangaza as she faced impeachment proceedings.

He said many people, especially from his Igembe sub-tribe encouraged him to take the seat arguing that opportunity had presented itself for them to occupy the post.

Addressing mourners during the burial of Rev Jacob Munoru Kang'ang'i, at Kathelwa Primary school, Mr M’Ethingia said he politely declined the offer as he was loyal to Ms Mwangaza.

“Igembe people were telling me to take the seat as the Governor was undergoing problems. They said it perfectly suited me. I declined because as a church minister, I wouldn't do to her what I would not want my deputy to do to me,” he said.

Meru County has three predominant sub tribes, namely Tigania, Imenti and Igembe, with the first two having produced a governor each.

Mr M'Ethingia, Methodist Church in Kenya presiding bishop Joseph Ntombura, Igembe North MP Julius Taitumu and his Igembe Central counterpart Dan Kiili welcomed the national government’s initiative to reconcile the county leadership.

The DG said their government was focused on serving the common mwananchi, and would not sway to arm-twisting by a section of leaders.

“There is a section of politicians who are opposed to the things she intends to do since they don't want to be challenged on what they have been doing during the 10 years of devolution.

“We thank President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for reinstating my governor. We pray for unity and peace so that the county progresses. She is being persecuted because she doesn't support corruption,” claimed Mr M’Ethingia.

Mr Taitumu said calm in the county would help enhance service delivery.

“The president believes that the people who elected the governor are the same people who elected anyone else. He wants to see people get services,” he said.

Bishop Ntombura said the wrangles at the county had portrayed a bad picture and asked elders to play their rightful roles in uniting people.

“It appears as if for a long time we've not had good mentors and that is why Meru has become a laughing stock when it comes to national issues. People have been wondering if Meru has elders. We need the right mentorship,” he told the mourners.