Residents clash during forum on Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza impeachment

A public participation forum on plans to impeach Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza was interrupted as rival groups clashed in the county assembly on Monday.

More than 700 residents turned up to give their views on an impeachment motion set for debate on Wednesday.

More than 100 written submissions were presented to the assembly, while several other residents from each ward endorsed the motion.

Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) will aggregate the public views before the motion is moved on Wednesday, said Abogeta West MCA Dennis Kiogora, who initiated the impeachment plan.

“The governor will have time to defend herself personally or through her lawyers during the sitting,” Mr Kiogora said.

“Once we listen to her defence and the public views, members will contribute to the motion. The MCAs will then vote on the impeachment motion in the afternoon sitting.”

The public forum was interrupted after one resident opposed the motion, arguing that the grounds for the impeachment were unfounded.

Rival camps engaged in a shouting match as each sought to outsmart the other, bringing the assembly proceedings to a standstill.

There was chaos when a group opposed to the impeachment motion forced its way into the assembly after accusing security officers of denying them access.

Meru residents at the County Assembly during a public participation forum on impeachment of Governor Kawira Mwangaza on November 28, 2022. Photo credit: David Muchui I Nation Media Group

A majority of residents who spoke at the forum welcomed the impeachment, arguing that the governor has disrespected other elected leaders.

“If the governor cannot work with other elected leaders, she doesn’t deserve to be in office. I am in support of the impeachment,” said Mr Jackson Murithi, a resident of Muthara.

Mr David Thuranira, from Mbeu ward, argued that the governor was not elected alone and thus cannot work in isolation.

“When the governor came to our ward, she appointed chiefs to be in charge of the county bursary, yet there is a committee. This is against the law,” said Mr Japhet Iruki, from Mbeu ward.

But Mr Samuel Kimathi, from Nkomo ward, said the impeachment was premature because the governor has been in office for only three months.

“The leaders should give dialogue a chance because the impeachment will stall development. It is too early to conclude that the dispute pitting the governor against MCAs cannot be resolved,” Mr Kimathi said.

He appealed to President William Ruto to intervene and end the leadership wrangles in Meru County.

“Since the UDA party has the majority of MCAs in Meru, we expect the President to whip them to abandon the impeachment,” he said.