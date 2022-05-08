Concern raised over increased cruelty against donkeys in Lamu

Donkeys on Lamu are not being allowed to mate, a situation that threatens their population in the region.

This was revealed on Sunday as Lamu County joined the rest of the globe in marking World Donkey Day.

The World Donkey Day is normally celebrated on May 8 to agitate for the welfare of the beasts of burden.

Lamu residents mark World Donkey Day on May 8, 2022. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

Addressing donkey owners at the Lamu Donkey Sanctuary Clinic, Lamu County Livestock and Cooperative Development Director, Jamila Mitsanze said many donkeys across the Lamu Archipelago work for long hours and are not given enough time to rest or mate.

Read: Where donkeys wear make-up

Ms Mitzane said that since the donkeys are overworked, they are usually too exhausted to mate.

She asked donkey owners in the region to treat the beasts of burden well.

Lamu residents mark World Donkey Day on May 8, 2022. Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

She noted that donkeys are part of the ancient features of Lamu and that treating them badly hurts the culture and heritage of the region.

Lamu Old Town was listed as a Unesco World Heritage Site in 2001 owing to its preservation of ancient culture and heritage.

Ms Mitsanze said that Lamu donkeys scores of tourists.

“As we celebrate World Donkey Day, let’s all focus on fulfilling all the rights that donkeys require, including giving them enough food and freedom to mate. It’s unfortunate that many donkeys are overworked all through,” said Ms Mitsanze.

This year’s World Donkey Day theme is ‘Donkey, Our Helper.’

Lamu’s Donkey Sanctuary Clinic Veterinary Officer and Team Leader, Obadiah Sing’oei appealed to donkey owners to observe the five freedoms to improve their welfare.

They include freedom from hunger and thirst, freedom from discomfort, freedom from pain, injury and disease, freedom to express normal behaviour, and freedom from fear and distress.

Mr Obadiah expressed disappointment that Lamu donkey owners are still mistreating their animals despite being trained on donkey welfare.

The Lamu donkey clinic has in recent days been receiving many cases of donkey mistreatment, especially overloading and canning.

According to Mr Obadiah, people need to understand the fact that a donkey that is well taken care of will serve their owners well.

“It’s discouraging that Lamu donkeys still suffer from overloading and poor owner-donkey communication resulting in donkey beating. There are cases where donkeys forage in dumpsites, leading to intestinal obstruction. Let’s always celebrate our donkeys,” said Mr Obadiah.

Lamu donkey owners vowed to take good care of their animals.

Lamu Donkey Owners’ Advisor Abdallah Khalid promised to sensitise members on the importance of respecting the rights and freedoms of donkeys.

“If we observe all the rights and freedoms of our donkeys, we shall benefit from them,” said Mr Khalid.

Lamu County Government Officer in charge of Veterinary Services, Felix Rachuonyo urged donkey owners to make good use of the Donkey Sanctuary and hospital whenever the animals fall sick.

The Lamu Donkey Sanctuary offers treatment for both inpatient and outpatient donkeys on the island at no cost.

During the Sunday celebrations, residents, particularly those from Lamu East Sub-County pushed for the establishment of another donkey sanctuary clinic in their area.

The only donkey sanctuary clinic that serves the entire county is in Lamu Old Town.

But the Lamu East residents now want a similar centre to be established in Faza town.

“You can imagine the frustrations we always go through to access the clinic. You ferry your donkey on boat and across the vast Indian Ocean to Lamu town just to access medical attention for the animal. It’s too costly. We need one of such clinics in Faza to serve those in Pate, Kizingitini, Siyu, Mtangawanda, Myabogi, Mbwajumwali, Tchundwa, and surrounding areas,” said Jamal Ali, a donkey owner in Lamu East.

Donkey owners in Manda Island also pushed for the establishment of a donkey satellite clinic in the area.

This year’s World Donkey Day celebrations in Lamu comprised various competitions, including donkey races and pageant.