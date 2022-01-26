Donkey

Fadhil Abbas, a donkey owner in Lamu Town, with one of his donkeys.

Lamu

Where donkeys wear make-up

By  Kalume Kazungu

  • Donkeys are part and parcel of the Lamu household.
  • In Lamu, donkeys are treated with utmost care and respect.

While walking on the narrow streets of Lamu Old Town, visitors are confronted by a shocking sight -- donkeys in colourful clothing, make-up on their jaws, eyelids and hoofs, and jewellery around the neck, with a hat perched on their heads. 

