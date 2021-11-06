Teen crowned winner in Lamu donkey race

Aziz Rashid,13-carried by spectators after winning the Maulid Festival 2021 donkey race finals.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu I Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A 13-year-old boy won the famous donkey race in this year’s Lamu Maulid Festival which ended on Friday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.