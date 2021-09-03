Six Kenyan fishermen released from Tanzanian prison after paying Sh300,000 fine

Six Kenyan fishermen, who were arrested, charged in court and sent to a Tanzanian prison, have been released.

They were arrested in June after a scuffle with their Tanzanian counterparts over the ownership of fishing gear.

Four of the Kenyans pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery with violence while the other two were charged with trespassing into Tanzanian waters. They accused the Tanzanian authorities of torture, after they were released from Tarime Prison on Friday.

Kibro Beach management Unit chairman Maulid Joel told Nation.Africa that the fishers paid a Sh300,000 fine.

“We had been seeking an out of court settlement with the Tanzanians but the more we sought redress, the more they hardened their stance, forcing us to pay the hefty fine,” Mr Maulid said, moments after the team arrived at the Isebania border.

The six appeared for mention of their case at Tarime High Court on Monday, but were held until Friday since the judge handling the cases was not at work.

A charge sheet seen by Nation. Africa indicated that Gordon Owiti, Joseph Stephen, Erick Mosomi and Samuel Isaya were charged with robbery with violence at Ruluba Island in Roria District.

Tsh325,000

"They robbed Tanzanian fishermen of 26 Sangara fish worth Tsh325,000. They used machetes to threaten and attack their victims," reads the charge sheet.

The fishers, who could not hide their joy, accused Tanzanian authorities of torture while in custody.

“It was a harrowing ordeal in a foreign land, we were often beaten and sometimes denied food while in police cells. We survived on food rations from other inmates who were being visited by their relatives,” Mr Owiti told journalists.

Mr Stephen and Mr Mosomi recounted their last moments before they were arrested by the Tanzanian police at Sota Beach.

“They (Tanzanian fishermen) had lined their nets alongside ours and by the time we arrived to consolidate our catch, they had already taken fishing gear. We confronted them to return our gear but they were adamant and called their police who arrested us,” Mr Mosomi said.

During the swoop, the Kenyans’ fishing gear, which is still being held in Tanzania, were impounded and taken to Sota Beach Police Post in Roria District.

“We are glad to be free but the main concern is that all our fishing gear is still in Tanzania. The Kenyan government should intervene and help us secure them.

Earlier, Mr Maulid expressed disappointment over the reluctance by Tanzanian authorities to have the matter arbitrated out of court.

"The Tanzanian authorities were reluctant to release the Kenyans, they kept demanding more cash even after we sent delegations to negotiate the terms of their release," he said.

An outcry from the fishermen’s relatives saw leaders in Migori County organise a fundraiser last weekend. Migori County Orange Democratic Movement branch chairman Philip Makabong’o and Muhuru MCA Hevron Mahira said they raised Sh120,000 towards securing the fishermen’s release.

“We were considering an out-of-court settlement if the complainants were willing to soften their stance and we are glad the move has yielded fruits” Mr Makabong’o said.

Nyatike MP Tom Odege termed the arrests barbaric. He called on President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu to hold bilateral talks to end Lake Victoria boundary rows.

Territorial boundaries

“The territorial boundaries in the lake are not clear, in most cases the Tanzanian security teams stray into Kenyan waters. The two Presidents should find a lasting solution to this menace since fishing expeditions are often done in the night and it is difficult to ascertain the exact borderlines,” he said.

Mr Mahira said he had petitioned the East African Legislative Assembly in Arusha, Tanzania, for a regional operational licence.

“The licence will ease working relations between the three countries and bring to an end the constant harassment,” Mr Mahira said.

Fisher folk operating in the lake complained of frequent arrests by Tanzanian police.

Mr Michael Ngare, a fisherman said: “For over a decade, we’ve fallen victim to arbitrary arrests and harassment by security officials from Tanzania and Uganda. We thought the deployment of the Kenya Coast Guards would improve security in the lake but we’re still being harassed.”

“Kenya Coast Guard boats are grounded and only one is operational. At times, security officers from neighbouring countries force us to eat raw fish. The torture is often unbearable,” Mr Ngare said.