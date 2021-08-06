Protests in Suba as Kenyan fisherman is shot dead in Lake Victoria

Tension was high in Sindo Town in Homa Bay County on Thursday following the death of a 28 year-old fisherman.

Haraphat Okinyi Nguka was allegedly shot dead by Ugandan security officials in Lake Victoria.

Nguka’s colleagues said that he died on the spot after being shot in the head before his body was thrown into the lake.

The incident sparked off protests in Sindo town as fishermen demanded justice for their colleague who was based in Lolwe Island.

Mbita Sub-county Police Commander Stanley Atavachi said the matter should be handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs since the shooting incident occurred in Ugandan waters.

However, the fishermen claimed that their colleague had been shot and killed within the Kenyan boundaries.

Nguka and three others were on a fishing expedition near Ringiti Island in Kenya after leaving Sindo Gateway beach in Suba Sub-county on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday morning, the fishermen began their journey back to Sindo where they were expecting to sell their catch.

However, before they could get to Ringiti Island, they were allegedly confronted by security officers from Uganda.

Witnesses said the officers from the neighbouring country had also arrested other fishermen and seized seven boats.

“The fishermen were ordered to stop but they declined before the officers began chasing them,” Homa Bay County Beach Management Unit Chairman Edward Oremo said.

After the incident, the shocked fishermen sailed to Ringiti Island. Mr Oremo called on the government to intervene and save the Kenyans from the constant harassment in Lake Victoria by Ugandan authorities.