Lake Victoria fishers’ worst nightmare not hippos but Uganda, Tanzania police

By  George Odiwuor

What you need to know:

  • The worst nightmare for Kenyan fishermen in Lake Victoria is being arrested and detained in Uganda or Tanzania. 
  • Many fishermen have claimed to have been assaulted by police and military officers from the two countries.

Edwin Osundwa and his colleagues normally set sail across Lake Victoria on a fishing expedition that takes at least eight hours.

