Alarm raised over strange disease affecting donkeys in Lamu

The Lamu County Livestock department has raised the alarm over the outbreak of a respiratory disease among donkeys on Lamu Island.

By Monday, at least 60 donkeys within Lamu town had already been reported to suffer from the strange respiratory infection, said to be of high morbidity.

The disease has symptoms that are almost similar to those of Equine influenza, commonly known as flu, which include donkeys having difficulties in breathing and a clear, watery nasal discharge that sometimes become thick and yellow or green.

Speaking to Nation.Africa on Tuesday, Lamu County Livestock Chief Officer Gichohi Mathenge said they had already taken samples to Nairobi for confirmatory diagnosis.

“There are reported cases of a respiratory disease in donkeys which is of high morbidity and low mortality within Lamu Island. However, samples have been taken to Nairobi for confirmatory diagnosis. Thus, I am not able to confirm if it is influenza,” said Mr Mathenge.

Symptoms

Donkey owners who talked to Nation.Africa also confirmed that some of their animals are suffering from the strange illness whose key symptom is respiratory complications, including in breathing.

Renowned Lamu donkey owner who is also the Lamu Donkey Sanctuary counsellor, Abdalla Awadh, said about three out of his more than 10 donkeys on his farm were showing signs of suffering from the strange disease.

“I have witnessed some of my donkeys breathing with difficulties and at the same time producing a wheezing sound. I have taken those animals to the donkey sanctuary for check-up. I am happy that the livestock department has already taken upon itself to extract samples and take them to Nairobi for diagnosis. We hope the disease will be contained,” said Mr Awadh.

Salim Dere, another donkey owner, expressed worry that if the disease is not dealt with urgently, it might affect a huge population of donkeys in the region, bearing in mind that it is highly contagious.

Mr Dere noted that things have never been the same since the disease started affecting their animals.

“We have also witnessed reduced appetite amongst our donkeys. Those affected by the disease are week and that means we can’t subject them to their daily work. This disease needs to be dealt with and eradicated completely,” said Mr Dere.

Sick donkeys admitted

Sharif Alwy expressed gratitude to the Lamu Donkey Sanctuary for admitting their sick donkeys free of charge, adding that the move will help in preventing further spread of the respiratory disease.

The disease outbreak comes at a time when the Lamu County Livestock Department has already announced plans to vaccinate more than 4,000 donkeys across the region against rabies.

The donkey is a revered animal in Lamu, and it is tightly tied to the culture and heritage of the Lamu people

Donkeys are the major mode of transport on Lamu Island and all other far-flung islands and are used to transport both people and luggage.

The Lamu archipelago has over 10,000 donkeys, out of which over 3,000 are found in Lamu Island alone.

In Lamu Old Town, donkeys are the only mode of transport allowed apart from carts. Automobiles are banned.

This is not the first time a strange disease outbreak affecting donkeys is being witnessed in Lamu Island.

In 2013, over 500 donkeys in the town died and hundreds of others fell ill after they consumed poisonous material from the many open dumpsites in the area.