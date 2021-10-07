Alarm raised over strange disease affecting donkeys in Lamu

Lamu Island donkeys

The Lamu County Livestock department has raised the alarm over the outbreak of a respiratory disease among donkeys on Lamu Island.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Lamu County Livestock department has raised the alarm over the outbreak of a respiratory disease among donkeys on Lamu Island.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.