Sauda Kassim
Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

Lamu

Meet Lamu female scholar who hung Master’s degree to care for donkeys

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • Ms Sauda Kassim holds a Master’s degree in Counselling Psychology from Kenya Methodist University.
  • The mother of three says that to spend more time caring for donkeys, she quit her teaching profession.

You will always find her in the front seats at any donkey-related event in Lamu.

