Sondu clashes: High school teacher fighting for life in ICU after attack

On October 3, 2023, Kevin Bondo of Sondu, Kisumu County, was awakened by cries for help from neighbours following an early morning attack.

The Agai Secondary School teacher immediately alerted his wife and went to the door, only to find the ugly scene of his neighbour's house in flames.

Unaware of the impending danger, Mr Bondo had left his house in a hurry, only to end up in the hands of his attackers.

The teacher, who is now fighting for his life in the intensive care unit of the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu, was attacked by unknown assailants, becoming one of the latest victims of the Sondu clashes.

The victim is among dozens of Sondu residents who are receiving treatment in various facilities following a fresh wave of attacks in Sondu along the Kisumu-Kericho border.

At least seven people were also killed in the clashes, Upper Nyakach Deputy County Commissioner Darwin Orina confirmed.

Mr Bondo’s wife, Masline Akinyi, said that as her husband tried to run away from the danger, the attackers caught up with him a few metres from the house.

"The attackers dragged him out of the compound before hacking him on the head, neck and lower jaw with a machete," said Ms Akinyi.

"The scene was bad, in the midst of the commotion, my four children also woke up and watched helplessly as their father and neighbours were attacked."

Ms Akinyi, who also sustained injuries to her right leg while trying to escape the attack, says that after minutes of terror, the attackers fled the compound, which remained quiet except for the sounds of those writhing in pain.

She had immediately sought help from neighbours, who helped take Mr Bondo to Nyabondo Sub County Hospital.

At the Sub County Hospital, he received first aid from medics who later referred the victim to the Aga Khan Hospital, saying he had sustained serious injuries and needed specialised medical attention.

The father of four had a deep cut on his throat, his jaw was badly crushed and he was bleeding profusely from his head.

He was also struggling to breathe as his windpipe had been blocked from the attack.

"He later fell unconscious after losing a lot of blood from the numerous injuries and has not said a word since he was admitted to the hospital," said Ms Akinyi.

At the hospital, he underwent major corrective surgery on his throat, with doctors inserting a tube to help him breathe and eat.

On Friday, the high school teacher underwent another major operation to repair his broken jaw while he remained in intensive care.

"He is currently back in the theatre where the doctors wanted to assess his body to check if he had sustained any other unseen injuries," said the victim's brother, Mr Kennedy Ochieng.

He also said that doctors had said that the victim would need time to heal and learn to speak and eat normally due to the severity of his throat injuries.

The family, who want the government to ensure that justice is done to their loved ones, are also appealing to government, county and education officials to come to their aid and help foot the hospital bill.

According to Mr Ochieng, not a single representative from the Ministry of Education or the county has called to check on them.

"While we are using his medical insurance, the medical expenses are very expensive and we are appealing to well-wishers, politicians, county and national government to come to our rescue," said Mr Ochieng.

They have also appealed to the government to act quickly and restore peace along the border.

In an interview, Mr John Abeti, one of the victim's colleagues, expressed concern about the growing insecurity that has now spread fear among teachers in the border town.

Mr Abeti said their deputy headteacher was also injured in the clashes a few weeks ago and is still recovering.

"As staff, we are afraid of what will happen to us if the insecurity issue is not addressed soon, teachers may start avoiding the school," he said.

During a tour of Kisumu Friday, President Ruto ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of those involved in the border clashes.