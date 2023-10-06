President Ruto on Sondu clashes: Govt to act firmly with culprits

President William Ruto has ordered the immediate arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of the Sondu clashes.

He directed Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki to ensure that all those involved in the deadly clashes are arrested and prosecuted with immediate effect.

He described as regressive the conflict between members of the Luo community and their Kalenjin counterparts living on the border between Kisumu and Kericho counties.

"There are people who are taking us back and creating a tribal war. Anyone found guilty will be arrested and tried," he said.

Just as the government has dealt with bandits in the North Rift, we will not spare anyone who tries to disrupt peace and harmony among communities.

The Head of State was speaking on Friday during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sh1 billion Kabonyo Fisheries Aquaculture Service and Training Centre of Excellence in Nyando, Kisumu.

President Ruto during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kabonyo Fisheries Aquaculture Service and Training Centre of Excellence in Nyando, Kisumu on October 6, 2023. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

President Ruto said the project, which will be completed next year, will transform the economic potential and livelihoods of the fishing community.

With the support of the Hungarian government, the project, which aims to increase fish production in Lake Victoria and fish ponds, will initially produce seven million fingerlings per year and will be scaled up to 10 million fingerlings in an effort to improve food and nutrition security.

The fingerlings will be used to restock Lake Victoria and other fish ponds in the region as we deliberately embark on ensuring food security, reducing the cost of living and creating employment opportunities, Dr Ruto said.

"I will be back before December next year when the project is expected to be completed," he said.

He also said that plans were underway to transform Beach Management Units (BMUs) into savings and credit cooperatives.

On the other hand, he said the government was at an advanced stage of developing nine fish landing sites at a cost of Sh900 million including Lwanda Kotieno, Wichlum, Asat Beach, Ogal and Sori in Migori.

The President, who is on a four-day tour of Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori counties, also promised to revive the ailing sugar industry.

"I have removed the biggest stumbling block by writing off Sh117 billion debt owed by Mumias, South Nyanza (Sony), Chemilil, Miwani, Muhoroni and Nzoia sugar companies and this has been approved by both Cabinet and the National Assembly," he said.

Just as he took on the cartels sabotaging the revival plans of Mumias Sugar Company, he said he would not spare people hell-bent on derailing the government's plans.

"They have only three options which include leaving the country, going to jail or going to heaven," he said.

He also pointed out that the government was keen to end rice importation by investing heavily in the production of the cash crop, as well as providing farmers with sunflower seeds to ensure sufficient production of edible oil.

On housing, he said he would commission the first phase of 5,000 units before the end of next year.