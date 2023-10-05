Azimio fault Kericho Governor for Sondu clashes

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition led by Raila Odinga has called for investigations against Kericho Governor Dr Eric Mutai among other politicians “sponsoring” the clashes at Sondu town along Kisumu-Kericho Border.

In a statement Thursday, Azimio singled out Dr Mutai over the violence that has since claimed seven lives in the last 24 hours and left more than 200 families displaced from their homes.

“In particular, we demand that investigations be carried out against individuals who have been implicated as sponsors of this violence who include the governor of Kericho County Dr. Eric Mutai,” the coalition said in a statement.

It added: “These leaders must abandon their expansionist tendency through which they are seeking to extend the boundary of Kericho County with a view to claiming Sondu town. We are convinced that this violence is being sponsored by local politician who have set their claiming part of Kisumu County during the envisaged boundary review.”

But Dr Mutai remained tightlipped when reached by The Nation over the allegations levelled against him by the opposition, instead, also calling for an end to the ethnic violence in the area.

Dr Mutai said politicians from Kericho and Kisumu counties should stop fanning the clashes between members of the three communities living along the common border.

“I have reached out to the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Professor Kindiki Kithure on the matter, on the need to find a lasting solution to the problem and bring about peace among the communities,” Dr Mutai said.

He spoke as it emerged that apart from the deaths, injuries and theft of property, the revenue office on the Kericho side of the border was razed on Wednesday night.

“The senseless violence and killings must come to a stop and leaders have to take charge of the reconciliation process instead of fanning the skirmishes that has resulted in loss of life and property,” Dr Mutai said.

“It is criminal to attack and kill innocent people, destroy property and cause displacement and the perpetrators should be dealt with,” Dr Mutai said of the clashed that has resulted in increased tension in Kericho and Kisumu counties, with demands that the government takes decisive action.

Speaking at the county headquarters when he received members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Dr Mutai said the root cause of the perennial differences and fights between the communities should be dealt with once and for all.

“I am calling on those engaged in the criminal acts that it is time to lay down their arms and engage in dialogue, allow the government and leaders to restore peace,” Dr Mutai said.

Dr Mutai said it was time for politicians from the two counties to take charge of the peace process ad ensure that the residents are able to go about their business without fear of attack.

“There cannot be a good reason to resort to violence as a means of sorting out differences among communities in a region where people have lived together and intermarried for generations. After all, we are all Nilotes in this region,” Dr Mutai stated.

Business has been disrupted at the trading centre with shops closed and motorists using alternative routes to Kisumu, Kisii, Kericho and Bomet counties in a bid to avoid being attacked.

Cattle rustling and political differences between the communities have been cited as the major reasons for the perennial clashes in the region that has thrice erupted this year, with no end in sight.

Professor Kindiki and Principal Secretary for Interior Dr Raymond Omollo had separately toured the area when the clashes erupted two months ago, but that did not deter the resurgence of the fighting.

Security has been beefed up in the area by the government in the past one week, with senior police and administration officers leading the efforts to end the clashes.

Azimio also appealed to the residents to resist and reject those inciting them to acts of violence and lawless that brings no value to the actors and the victims.

“We are calling on the government to immediately bring the violence to an end and to provide round the clock security to the residents. The people behind this violence and mayhem must be identified, arrested and made to account for their actions. We are concerned over the negative impact of this violence on livelihoods and economic activities in the area.”

“Consequently, we are asking the government to provide support the families that have been affected by this violence. Such support should include footing the medical bills for those who have sought treatment and helping with the burials of those who have been killed in this violence.”