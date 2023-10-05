Leaders now want GSU deployed to war-torn Sondu border

There are growing calls for the deployment of the General Service Unit (GSU) officers at the war-torn Sondu town on the Kericho-Kisumu border where seven lives have been lost in the last two days.

Besides the loss of lives, at least 200 families have reportedly been displaced as a result of fresh clashes that erupted on Wednesday.

Leaders have accused local police officers of being complicit in handling the attacks, and have instead called for the deployment of the GSU and transfer of local officers to avert further feud.

Blamed police

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition led by Raila Odinga, Nyanza Governors, and MPs as well as leaders from the neighbouring Kericho County have blamed the police and local politicians for fanning the war.

“Let’s make no mistake. The violence and mayhem in Sondu is not an ordinary disagreement between villagers. Big names are behind this violence. They include leaders and politicians from the neighbouring county and in the national government,” Azimio's statement read.

“We view these latest incidents in Sondu as part of a long, off and on history of violence instigated by politicians who have on numerous occasions incited the different communities against each other."

“The apparent bias, indifference, and helplessness of security officers in the area as violence has raged clearly indicate that big names are behind the fighting and the mayhem.”

Demand investigations

In particular, Mr Odinga’s coalition demanded that investigations be carried out against individuals who have been implicated as sponsors of the violence.

Kericho Governor Eric Mutahi remained tight-lipped on allegations linking him with the clashes when reached by Nation, as his counterparts from Nyanza challenged the government to urgently send a contingent of GSU police officers to the area to restore peace and security.

About 200 families have been displaced from their homes and seeking refuge at some of the schools.

For the past two days, seven people have lost their lives while 10 have been admitted to various hospitals.

Already, learning has been interrupted in about seven schools around Sondu.

The affected schools include Saka Primary, Holo Primary, Holo Secondary, Agai Secondary, Kibuon Primary, Sondu Union Primary and Ngege Primary School.

Accused police of laxity

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) and Kisumu County Executive Secretary Zablon Awange have accused police of laxity.

“The attackers viciously attacked an unarmed teacher of Agai Secondary with machetes, pangas, and crude weapons and left him for the dead. He is currently admitted in critical condition at JOOTRH. We demand security and peace in Sondu,” Mr Awange said.

He said that just last month, a former deputy at the school namely Mr Joseph Omonge was attacked with arrows and critically injured.

“We demand justice for Kevin Bondo. We demand security from the Interior Ministry and our position is that some police officers are partisan and if there is no action by the Ministry we will have no option but to form our militia and defend ourselves,” Mr Awange added.

The Governors; Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Ochilo Ayacko (Migori) and James Orengo (Siaya) in a joint statement said that the said warriors who are armed with bows, arrows and other crude weapons have so far killed seven people, stolen several heads of cattle and wantonly burnt homes to the ground.

"Attempts by the police to re-establish security law and order have been futile, in fact the police from the Kericho side have either shown substantial support for the warriors or turned a blind eye to their attacks on our people," they said.

Calls to transfer police officers

The county bosses also called for the issue of the boundary between the two Counties to be settled expeditiously using lawful and proper government procedures as Kericho Senator Arron Cheruiyot backed calls for immediate transfer of all police officers in Sondu, accusing them of laxity and failing to stop the ongoing attacks.

The Senate Majority Leader appealed to Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki and Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome to immediately crack the whip, accusing the officers of complicity.

He said the officers are complicit for not acting on actionable intelligence on planning and retaliatory attacks from both sides.

Mr Cheruiyot said he is saddened by the loss of lives and the torching of business establishments that could have been averted had authorities acted more promptly.

"It is appalling that the officers have been passively spectating as the two sides engage in despicable bloody orgies, with little or no action to restore order, protect lives and property," said Senator Cheruiyot.

Some locals in Sondu linked the attacks to boundary disputes, arguing that their neighbours from Kericho County have been pushing for the Kericho-Kisii Highway to be the bonafide boundary between Kericho and Kisumu.

Elly Owuor, one of the victims of the clashes coming from Koguta Village said recent attacks are meant to instill fear among the Luo community.

"Our opponents want to occupy our land. Their plan is to have control of the Sondu market," Mr Owuor claimed.

Historical clashes

William Kangu, a resident of Sondu said neighbouring community are frequently using cattle rustling as a trigger for the unresolved historical clashes.

"In 1992 we had a similar problem during President Moi's era. However, during President Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta's tenures we were peaceful," said Mr Kangu.

But the South East Nyakach MCA Lumumba Owade questioned why the police are manning along the Kisumu-Kisii Highway away from the original border.

"We don't understand why the deployment of the police is not being done at the border almost three kilometre from the main road,” asked Mr Owade.

Luo Council of Elder chairman Odungi Randa asked President William Ruto to use his visit to Nyanza beginning today to make a stopover at Nyabondo Mission Hospital.

"We want the President to address the matter once and for all. We are tired of our people being victimized in their own land, "said Mr Randa.

He went on: "We are saying enough is enough. If you are coming to Kisumu, the first agenda must be how you will resolve the issue of the Sondu boundary. "

On Wednesday, the Azimio leadership questioned why Kenya was sending police officers to Haiti to protect Haitians while the security situation at home is deteriorating and they are unable to protect lives and property of Kenyans in Sondu, North Rift, North Eastern and Lamu where cattle rustlers, bandits and a resurgent Al Shabaab are slaughtering Kenyans day and night.

“We are convinced that this violence is being sponsored by a local politician who has set on claiming part of Kisumu County during the envisaged boundary review. We strongly condemn the senseless murders and violence prevailing in Sondu. We are also concerned over the mistrust that this violence is breeding between residents that is now taking a political dimension,” the coalition said.

“We wish to assure the innocent residents of Sondu, from either side of the border that we are in solidarity with them. We urge the residents to put down their arms and embrace each other as the brothers and sisters they have been all along.