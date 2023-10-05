Crack the whip on Sondu police officers, Cheruiyot urges Kindiki

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has called for immediate transfer of all police officers in Sondu area for laxity and failing to stop the ongoing attacks which have left at least seven people dead.

The Kericho senator has appealed to Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki and Inspector-General Japhet Koome to immediately crack the whip, accusing the officers of complicity.

He said the officers are complicit for not acting on actionable intelligence on planning and retaliatory attacks from both sides.

Mr Cheruiyot said he is saddened by loss of lives and torching of business establishments that could have been averted had authorities acted more promptly.

Consequently, he has demanded the transfer of officers in the volatile area, accusing the officers of passively spectating ethnic violence along Kisumu-Kericho border.

"It is appalling that the officers have been passively spectating as the two sides engage in despicable bloody orgies, with little or no action to restore order, protect lives and property," said Senator Cheruiyot.

"The officers are complicit for not acting on actionable intelligence on planning and retaliatory attacks from both sides. I demand that heads must roll," he added.

He argued that security enforcement agencies owe the country an explanation on how this situation escalated under their watch.

"No cause justifies such barbarity and heinous crimes whatsoever! The hostilities must cease forthwith," he said.

The senator has called upon all the authorities led by CS Kindiki to urgently call for a leaders and community members baraza in Sondu to find a way for cessation of the hostilities.

He said people from both counties have lived side-by-side for decades and share plenty in common.

Therefore, the lawmaker said he is gravely concerned and strongly condemns the acts of killings, lawlessness and destruction of property that has occurred the last couple of days in Sondu area.

"I am certain this meeting drawn from the two neighbouring counties can arrest the unfortunate situation immediately," he said.

Mr Cheruiyot urged leaders from the region to refrain from issuing polarising statements that aggravate an already bad situation.

He said celebrating brutality, playing victim and ethnic profiling will not help the situation, asking his colleagues to live up to the oath of office by upholding and defending the constitution.

The senator said leaders must stop the culture of politicising the unfortunate acts of violence and instead participate in pacifying hostilities.

He said violence has no place in the society, pleading with all groups and communities to reject any form of incitement to chaos and elect to be each other’s brother’s keeper.