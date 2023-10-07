High school teacher fighting for his life in ICU after attack in Sondu clashes
Ms Masline Akinyi recalls how her husband, Mr Kevin Bondo, was attacked and injured in a fresh attack on October 3, 2023, in Sondu at the Kisumu-Kericho border.
The high school teacher, who is currently at the Aga Khan Hospital Intensive Care Unit, sustained deep injuries to his head, neck and jaw.
Kennedy Ochieng, a brother of Mr Bondo, appealed to the government to address border insecurity to avoid further deaths and injuries.
He has also appealed to the government and education officials to help the family settle the hospital bill at the Aga Khan Hospital Intensive Care Unit where the Agai Secondary School teacher is receiving treatment.