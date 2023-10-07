High school teacher fighting for his life in ICU after attack in Sondu clashes

Ms Masline Akinyi recalls how her husband, Mr Kevin Bondo, was attacked and injured in a fresh attack on October 3, 2023, in Sondu at the Kisumu-Kericho border.

The high school teacher, who is currently at the Aga Khan Hospital Intensive Care Unit, sustained deep injuries to his head, neck and jaw.

Kennedy Ochieng, a brother of Mr Bondo, appealed to the government to address border insecurity to avoid further deaths and injuries.