Man held for ‘killing’ mother over ugali in Kisii

Police in Kisii are holding a man suspected of killing his mother in a tussle over ugali.

Innocent Monyenye, 34, from Bomiruga village in Kitutu Chache South constituency, allegedly killed his mother, Jane Kemunto, 74, on Thursday evening following differences over food.

The man reportedly approached his mother at lunch and demanded to be served ugali.

When his wish was turned down, the man hatched a plot to eliminate his own mother.

The suspect hit the grandmother with a slasher and a claw hammer, chopping off her right palm, said Nyanguru location acting Chief Duncan Mose.

“The victim was rushed by Good Samaritans to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH), where she was pronounced dead on arrival,” Mr Mose said.

The suspect tried to escape but was cornered by the public.

Police officers arrived at the scene and saved the man from a mob. He was taken to the Nyatieko Police Station and detained.

The woman’s chopped-off palm was found at the scene alongside the murder weapons.

Her body also had deep cuts in the right side of the head and some flesh had been chopped off on the left upper side of her face.

The suspect suffered bruises when he tried to run away from the mob that wanted to lynch him.

The body of the grandmother is lying at the KTRH morgue waiting for a postmortem.