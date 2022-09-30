Tanzanian sought for killing colleague in Narok over ugali

Police in Transmara West sub-county are looking for a Tanzanian national suspected of stabbing his colleague at a gold-mining site in a dispute over a bowl of ugali.

Narok County Police Commander Kizito Mutoro said the incident happened at 8pm on Thursday night when the two were having supper after a long day at the Got Kabong mines.

"It was reported that while they were taking the meal, an argument ensued between Mr Mungare Busene, 27, and another only identified Magige, 23, (both Tanzanians) over ugali they were eating," Mr Mutoro said.

It is believed that Mr Busene picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Mr Magige in the left leg, inflicting a serious deep injury.

"Mr Magige was rushed to Lolgorian Level Four Hospital, where he was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment," Mr Mutoro said.

After the attack, the suspect vanished into a nearby bush under the cover of darkness.

Police are investigating the incident and are pursuing the suspect.