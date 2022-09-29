Jilted man stabs ex-lover's boyfriend to death

A 40-year-old man in Trans Nzoia was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife by a jilted man in a love triangle that left a woman nursing injuries at a Kitale hospital.

The jilted man found the other man sleeping in his ex-girlfriend's house.

The deceased man, Alfred Wafula Mang'oli, a driver, had visited his girlfriend, Joan Sirengo, a restaurant worker, at her house in Mitume, Matisi ward, on Tuesday evening and spent the night there.

It is reported that the two were ambushed on Wednesday morning by Alex Okelo Mukholo, the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

Sneaked into the house

Mr Mang'oli’s mother, Hellen Mideva, said the suspect sneaked into the house at around 5am and found her son sleeping in bed before stabbing him several times.

"It was around 5am when the man went to the house and found my son asleep in the house. The ex-girlfriend, who was living with my son, was taking a bath in an outside bathroom not far from the house," Ms Mideva told the Nation.

"He turned the knife on his ex-girlfriend and stabbed her when she came back to the house.”

The woman was admitted to Kitale County Referral Hospital. The body of the deceased man was taken to the mortuary at the same facility.

Mr Mukholo, who works at a bakery in Kitale, fled the scene after the attack and was on the run.

Mr Mang'oli had been in a relationship with his new girlfriend for about a year.

Kitchen knife

Trans Nzoia County Criminal Investigations Officer Francis Kihara confirmed the incident. He told the Nation the suspect attacked the couple with a kitchen knife.

Mr Kihara the suspect stabbed Mr Mang'oli “eight times in the stomach, chest and hands. The lady was stabbed four times on the hands and chest".

Police said they were tracking down the man, who was believed to have escaped to neighbouring Uganda.

"From our investigations, we believe the suspect fled to Uganda through Malaba and we are pursuing him to bring him to justice," Mr Kihara said.