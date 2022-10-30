Kajiado woman 'kills' her baby, hides body in a bucket

Police in Kiajiado have arrested a 34-year-old woman for allegedly killing her three-month-old baby and hiding the body in a bucket in her house.

Police say the woman was arrested after her Class Seven daughter made a formal report OB No.27/28/10/2022 to Kajiado Police Station.

The girl told the police that her mother had killed the infant and placed the body in a plastic bucket which she filled with water and placed under her bed.

"I have been unable to live in our house due to the bad odour coming from the decomposing body of the infant," she told police officers.

On Saturday, a team of police officers from Kajiado visited the scene of the crime and discovered the decomposing body of the infant in a bucket of water under the bed.

The police say the woman is suspected to have suffocated the infant to death. The suspect will be taken to the hospital for mental assessment and general medical examination.

The infant’s body has been moved to Kajiado Referral Hospital mortuary.

Neighbours described the suspect as an introvert who was rarely seen during the day in the estate.

"She rarely mingles freely with neighbours, we don't know much about her but we know she lives with her daughter," said a neighbour.

Kajiado Central Police Commander Daudi Loronyokwe said the incident was unfortunate, saying they are investigating the motives of the killing.