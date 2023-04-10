Kisii police launch probe into secondary school teacher's death

Police in Kisii County are investigating the murder of a secondary school teacher on Sunday night.

The body of the Mecheo High School Deputy Principal Thomson Ndege was found at Mosocho in Kitutu Chache South with stab wounds in the abdomen and head.

Friends say that the teacher left his home at around 7pm to attend a friend’s fundraiser in Mosocho. The Gekomu Seventh Day Adventist Church elder had spent his day in church.

“We have two people in custody in connection to the teacher's murder,” said Kitutu Central Police Boss Mr Anthony Keter.

Mr Keter, who said they are investigating the motive behind the killing, called on the teacher’s relatives and friends to be patient as they continue with their investigations.

The two people in custody, a man and a woman, are said to have arrived on a motorbike at a restaurant where the teacher was before hurriedly leaving after executing their mission.

The teacher of Mathematics was initially at Kereri Girls High School near Kisii town before he was transferred to Mecheo High School in Nyamira County. News of his murder was revealed on Monday morning.