Nyamira teacher murder: Police arrest two suspects

Police in Nyamira have arrested two people suspected to be involved in the heinous murder of Ezekiel Nkeere, a primary school teacher.

The two, a man and a woman, were arrested on Thursday.

And on Friday, they were arraigned at the Nyamira High Court as police sought to have them detained for 14 days, pending investigations. The request was granted.

Nyamira County Police Commander Mr James Mitugo said the suspects are from Nyamaiya centre, where a nurse who is at the centre of the incident hails from.

He said the two suspects are assisting them with investigations.

“The lady is an M-Pesa operator and the other is a young man whose phone was used to withdraw money. Money was sent from the deceased’s phone to the young man,” said Mr Mitugo.