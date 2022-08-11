Ruto's UDA bags all MP seats in Karua's Kirinyaga backyard

Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has swept up all the parliamentary seats in Kirinyaga County.

The party handed Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition a humiliating defeat in the region which is also his running mate Martha Karua's backyard.

In all the four constituencies, namely Kirinyaga Central, Gichugu, Ndia and Mwea, UDA candidates bagged all the Parliamentary seats.

By Thursday, celebrations rocked the region following UDA's landslide victory.

In Mwea, Mary Maingi, a newcomer in politics, floored incumbent Kabinga Wathayu of Jubilee. Ms Maingi garnered 50,667 votes, becoming the MP of the largest Constituency in the region while Mr Wathayu followed with 31,735 votes.

Mwea MP Kabinga Wathayu of Jubilee Party. He lost his seat to newcomer Mary Maingi of UDA. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

When the Mwea returning officer Charles Maina announced the results, the joyous Ms Maingi smiled as she waved to her supporters at Wang'uru Secondary tallying centre. She said she was satisfied with the results and promised to serve Mwea residents.

In Gichugu Constituency where Ms Karua cast her vote, Mr Gichimu Githinji of UDA recaptured his seat with 33,889 votes. His closest rival, Mr Peterson Njomo who was running as an independent, garnered 15,069 votes.

In Ndia Constituency, the incumbent George Kariuki was re-elected on UDA ticket.