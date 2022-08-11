Waiguru, Ngirici in tight contest for Kirinyaga top seat

Kirinyaga County United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate Anne Waiguru and her rival Wangui Ngirici (Independent) are in a tight race.

In Ndia constituency, Ms Ngirici is leading in tallied votes. In the results announced by the Ndia returning officer, Ms Ngirici polled 21,025 votes while Ms Waiguru garnered 19,670 votes.

But it is not time to celebrate yet as votes from Mwea, Kirinyaga Central and Gichugu constituencies are yet to be tallied. Supporters of the two candidates are holding their breath as tallying continues in the remaining three constituencies.

Ms Ngirici enjoys massive support in Mwea, which is the largest constituency in the region while Ms Waiguru is most popular in Gichugu.