Martha Karua votes in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County

There was a brief moment of anxiety at Mugumo Primary School in Gichugu Constituency when Azimio la Umoja running mate Martha Karua’s name could not be identified by the KIEMS kit.

Ms Karua was at the polling station, which is only a short distance from her rural home, when it opened at 6.00 am. However, it turned out that Ms Karua had been directed to Stream III at the polling station whereas her voter details were in Stream I.

She was finally given her ballot papers at 6.10 am and proceeded to the voting booth. Afterwards, Ms Karua called on Kenyans to turn out in big numbers to vote for the leaders they wish to lead them for the next five years.

“It's a slow start but okay," she said after casting her ballot. Ms Karua called on Kenyans to turn out in big numbers and vote. "Today is our day. Get out and vote. I feel confident. I have a good feeling about today,”

Residents braved the early morning rain and cold where the temperature was 11 degrees Centigrade. Queues started forming as early as 5.00 am. Dressed in blue jeans, a heavy black jacket, a blue scarf and a cream beanie, Ms Karua was given the first priority to vote after which she immediately left for Nairobi.

Locals expressed joy at having one of their own gunning for the second most powerful seat in the country.