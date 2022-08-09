DP Ruto casts his vote in Uasin Gishu

Deputy President William Ruto has voted when polls opened at 6am.

Dr Ruto, who was accompanied by his wife Rachel Ruto arrived at the Kosachei Primary School in Turbo Constituency to cast his vote.He arrived at just 2 minutes before the polling stations were opened. A prayer session took place before DP Ruto cast his vote.

"I feel very good that after so many months of campaigning and selling our agenda, this day has come and I have this morning cast my vote. I am a very proud man. I know that I am vying for the President for the first time. I leave it to God. It is going to be a vote that is going to change the destiny of this country. It is a vote of plans and agenda unlike before when people were people were voting for personality and tribe," Dr Ruto said.

He added: "Everybody here wants a peaceful process. Our prayer before voting was about having a peaceful election. I am also delighted that this historic election will usher a new era for the country. I want to urge for a peaceful process."

Dr Ruto also said that he was confident that the people of Kenya will choose leaders that will take the country forward.